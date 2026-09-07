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NSE, BSE introduce new pre-open session rules from today; know what changes

India's stock exchanges have revised rules for the pre-open session between 9:00 am and 9:15 am, prioritising market orders over limit orders. Know what it means for traders.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

NSE, BSE introduce new pre-open session rules from today; know what changes
NSE, BSE introduce new pre-open session rules from today; know what changes (Representative image/Filephoto)
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India's stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), have introduced changes in the pre-open session to align their operations, prioritising market orders over limit orders during the price determination period. Under the new framework, the orders collected, prioritised and matched will change effective today. 

The pre-open session will remain between 9:00 am and 9:15 am; market and limit orders will be allowed between 9:00 am and 9:05 am, as per the older rules. However, the new framework only allows limit orders in the extended general order entry window until 9:08 AM. No market orders can be placed, modified or cancelled during this period, as per the revised rules. The random system closure will take place between 9:08 am and 9:10 am, which earlier used to take place between 9:07 AM and 9:08 AM for limit order entries.

What it means for traders

For traders who depend on the At-the-Market (ATM) orders, they need to act within the first five minutes, as after 9:05 am, the market orders cannot be placed, modified, or cancelled. Large institutional or retail traders to place big fake market orders near the end of the order window to drive prices up or down at the end of the order window at around 9:07 AM, only to cancel them before matching. With market orders getting locked at 9:05 AM, late-stage manipulation can be prevented, thereby ensuring better opening price discovery.

As market orders will now get priority over limit orders during the matching process, traders who want guaranteed execution need to place them within the first five minutes. Limit orders placed between 9:05 AM and 9:10 AM will provide the liquidity backdrop to absorb these market orders.

The price-sensitive traders can use the 9:05 AM to 9:10 AM window to react to the initial order flow, without market orders creating a sudden price swing in the equilibrium price. This will mirror the CAS mechanism, thereby stabilising price discovery.

SEBI's market rules

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India revised the trading framework, changing e market timings and introducing a Closing Auction Session (CAS) for F&O-eligible (Category I) stocks in the equity cash segment. In August, SEBI's CAS, which runs from 3:20 pm to 3:30 pm, followed by order matching from 3:30 pm to 3:35 pm. During the second order-entry phase, market orders cannot be modified or cancelled, and the session will close automatically in the last two minutes. Non-F&O stocks continue to trade until 3:30 pm, while F&O trading is extended to 3:40 pm. SEBI has also revised the pre-open session, with order entry from 9:00 am to 9:07 am and order matching from 9:07 am to 9:15 am. Regular trading to continue to start at 9:15 am.

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