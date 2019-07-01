NS Vishwanathan's term as deputy governor of RBI extended by one year

NS Vishwanathan whose term as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was to end on July 3, 2019 has been extended for another one year. Vishwanathan was appointed as deputy RBI Governor on June 28, 2016 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Appointed as deputy governor of the RBI, Vishwanathan had replaced HR Khan, whose term ended on July 4, 2016.

Personnel Ministry on Monday issued the order of extension of NS Vishwanathan's term as deputy governor of the RBI.

Market analysts have been taken by surprise as they were expecting that Vishwanathan would retire after the expiry of his term, which was scheduled on July 3, 20198.

Vishwanathan is one among the three RBI deputy governors, besides BP Kanungo and MK Jain.

Earlier in June, another RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya had resigned from the post, at least 6 months before his term was to expire.