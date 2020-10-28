Now book train tickets for free with this card; check all details

Now you can travel by train without paying anything. Don't be surprised by the headline, it's not an illegal hack or trick to book train tickets for free. Instead, it is a scheme you can avail if you have an IRCTC SBI RuPay Card that you can use to book train tickets for free. Using the reward points you receive on using your card, you can book a train ticket provided that the reward points is equal to the ticket price.

A few months ago, SBI, IRCTC and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) jointly launched the IRCTC SBI RuPay Card to promote Modi government's initiatives like Self-reliant India, Digital India and Make in India. It was claimed that the card is convenient, faster and safer. This card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology, which means payment can be done by just tapping the card on the machine or contactless way, as is found in the cards of most big banks nowadays.

Here is what benefits do you get if you book a train ticket with IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card.

Advantages of IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card

1 - The joining fee will be waived off on getting this credit card till March 31, 2021.2 - Booking tickets from IRCTC website through the card will earn 10% cashback. It will be available through Reward Points. 1 Reward Point will be equal to 1 Rupee.3 - Users can use these reward points to book train tickets for free.4 - 350 points will be added to the users' card on transactions worth Rs 500 rupees or more in the first 45 days. As soon as the card is activated, 350 points will be added to the account.5 - Booking train tickets from IRCTC website will get 1% discount on transaction charge.6 - Once in every quarter, you will be able to use the premium railway lounge at railway stations.

Apart from booking train tickets, the cardholder will also get discounts on online shopping. Brands like Medlife, Fitternity, Me N Moms are offering discounts on shopping with IRCTC SBI RuPay credit card. Apart from this, there will be a 40 percent discount on pathology with this card. A discount of 18 percent will also be available on ordering medicines from 1mg. On payment of any course from UpGrad, there will be a discount of 10 percent in the fees.