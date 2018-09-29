Notice: SBI, HDFC, AXIS Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda customers – you have to replace your debit card before Dec 31

If you are a customer of SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda or any of the major private or public commercial banks, this information is vital for you. According to notice from the RBI, banks are being asked to inform all customers they have to upgrade their debit and credit cards.

All customers have been asked to replace/upgrade their debit and credit cards before December 31. As per RBI direction, you need to upgrade your debit and credit cards to protect yourself from online conmen.

All banks are required to update these cards for free. Every card has to be EMV chip-based and PIN-enabled debit and credit cards with an aim to protect customers.

EMV (Europay MasterCard Visa) chip card protects you against counterfeit (skimming) card fraud. According to the SBI website, "EMV Chip technology is the latest global standard for Debit Card payments. This technology features Debit Cards with an embedded microprocessor chip that store and protects cardholder data. This is a much secure technology as compared to Magstripe variants of Card."

What will happen if you don’t replace it

In case you fail to replace your Debit/Credit card before the deadline, it will be blocked. To identify whether your card is EMV chip-based or not, just check if there is a golden chip embedded on the card on the front side. If yes, you have an EMV card.

You can apply to replace your old debit card with an EMV Chip Debit Card by visiting your home Branch. You can also request for issuance of the replacement EMV Chip Debit Card through internet banking.