Not US, EU, Germany, UK or Japan, THIS country has biggest trade surplus of...

Defying the US-China trade war, China posts a record $1 trillion export milestone as strong shipments to the EU, Africa and Latin America fuel growth.

Not the US, the EU, Germany, the UK, or Japan, China has recorded the world's biggest trade surplus of $1 trillion. According to Bloomberg, China's exports rebounded in November after an unexpected fall in the previous month and crossed the psychological limit of $1 trillion. After the exports soared 5.9% with an increase in imports of 1.9%, the total trade surplus was registered at $112 billion, a world record so far. It occurred despite the US-China trade war and imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese products. It also shows how Beijing managed its economy and steered it away from dependence on US demands. The Chinese exports account for almost a third of economic growth in 2025.

US-China trade war

The Chinese economy suffered in October as its shipments to the US fell 29%, registering double-digit declines in the eighth month and the biggest since August. However, growth in the exports to the markets of the European Union, Latin America, and Africa did offset the slump. Despite US President Donald Trump’s launch of a trade war early in 2025, the overseas shipment continued to increase for a bigger part of the year.

China's export growth

As the exports to France, Germany, and Italy recorded a double-digit growth, the sales to the EU increased 15%, the biggest rise since 2022. Similarly, exports to Africa soared nearly 28%. However, the sales to the 10-nation Southeast Asian trading bloc gained only 8.4%, the least since February.