According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indian-origin tech companies received 24,766 of the 130,000 H-1B visas issued between April and September 2024.

The United States, under the Donald Trump administration, is making several changes to the H-1B visa program. This program allows American employers to hire foreign workers with specialised skills.

Indians continue to be the largest group benefiting from H-1B visas. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indian-origin tech companies received 24,766 of the 130,000 H-1B visas issued between April and September 2024. This means Indian companies accounted for about one-fifth of all approvals.

Among them, Infosys secured the highest number with 8,140 visas, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with 5,274. HCL America received 2,953, while Wipro and Tech Mahindra got 1,634 and 1,199 visas, respectively.

However, these companies were not the top sponsors of H-1B visas. Amazon led the list with 9,265 approvals, making it the biggest employer of H-1B workers in 2024. Other top sponsors included Cognizant (6,321), Google (5,364), Meta (4,844), Microsoft (4,725), and Apple (3,873).

The USCIS clarified that "Beneficiaries Approved" refers to the number of unique individuals granted approval to work in the US. These approvals include both new H-1B workers and those renewing or modifying their visas. However, the data does not confirm if all approved beneficiaries actually started working in the US.

A report from Pew Research Center, published on March 4, 2025, revealed that 73% of all H-1B workers approved in the 2023 fiscal year were born in India. The data was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to USCIS.