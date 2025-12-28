Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, this Indian origin woman tops richest list of Indian professionals, with a net worth of Rs..., know her journey

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
BUSINESS
Jayshree Ullal, the CEO and chairperson of Artista Networks, has topped the latest Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a net worth of over Rs 50,000 crore, she has beaten global tech icons like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are some of the prominent names in global tech who are of Indian origin. They are the top tech entrepreneurs of the Silicon Valley with some of the highest net worth. However, they are not at the top of the richest list. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 has named the CEO and chairperson of Artista Networks, Jayshree Ullal as the richest Indian professional manager as of now.
According to the Hurun India Rich List, Jayshree Ullal is at the top of the list richest Indian professional managers, with a whopping net worth of Rs 50,170 crore. With this magnificent net worth, Ullal beats many well-known personalities in the corportate sector including CEOs and others.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella comes second after Jayshree Ullal with a net worth of Rs 9,770 crore, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai ranks in seventh position with a net worth of Rs 5,810 crore. Other names on the list include Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, PepsiCo’s former chief Indra Nooyi, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, and Berkshire Hathaway’s Ajit Jain.
Jayshree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, a US-based computer networking company that has been playing a major role in cloud and data centre technology. She has been at the helm of the company since 2008.
Arista Networks’ value has been rising over the years, and in just one year, in 2024, the company’s revenue skyrocketed to about USD 7 billion, which is nearly 20 percent higher than the previous year, as per Forbes. Talking about her share, Ullal has around 3 percent of Arista’s stock, which is the biggest contributor to her personal wealth.
Hurun, while releasing the list, praised Ullal’s rise to become the top in the tech field and commented that this shows the huge scale of wealth creation in global technology companies, especially those built around cloud networking.