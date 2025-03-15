Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group, has been long associated with veteran leaders like late Ratan Tata. Contrary to the popular belief, the majority of the stake in Tata Sons doesn't lie with Ratan Tata, Noel Tata or Jimmy Tata.

Then who holds the majority of stake?

The answer is the majority of the ownership lies with Tata Trusts, Tata Group's philanthropic arm that possesses 60 per cent of the company's stake. Among these trusts, the largest stakeholders are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

After Ratan Tata's demise in October 2024, Noel Tata, his half-brother was appointed the chairman of Tata Trusts - which holds a major 66 per cent stake in the firm. He was appointed to the board of Tata Sons.

Notably, this marked the first time since 2011 that a Tata family member held positions on both the boards simultaneously. Tata Trusts form a significant part of the Tata Group, playing a pivotal role in continuing the legacy of philanthropy and public service for the upliftment of society.