Tata Group's TCS is the third most valuable firm in India with a market cap of Rs 12.92 lakh crore. The IT major company is considered the crowning achievement of Ratan Tata, the late chairman emeritus of the Tata Group who passed away in October last year. But did you know that TCS was not founded by Ratan Tata? Yes, you read that right. It was rather established by Faqir Chand Kohli, fondly known as the Father of Indian IT. He was a visionary leader born in 1924 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) in pre-partition India. Popularly known as FC Kohli, he was a co-founder and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He was also associated with other companies within Tata Group, including Tata Power Company and Tata Elxsi.

Kohli acquired degrees in English, applied mathematics and physics from Punjab University, Lahore. He later studied electrical engineering in Canada and pursued a master’s degree in system engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US. In 1951, he returned to India and worked at Tata Electric Companies. In 1968, he helped set up the Tata Consultancy Services, at the request of JRD Tata, the then group chairman.

He was president and chairman of the Indian IT services advocacy body, NASSCOM, between 1995 and 1996. Kohli retired in 1999, but he had mentored leadership within the company, including N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, of Tata Sons. In 2002, he received Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to the Indian software industry. Kohli was married to his Swarn, a consumer-rights activist and lawyer. They had three children. He passed away on 26 November 2020 at the age of 96.