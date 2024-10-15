Superstar Rekha, born to renowned Tamil actors Gemini Ganeshan and Pushpavalli, made her debut as a child artist in 1958. Rekha made her debut with the Telugu film, Inti Guttu. Her first lead role was in the 1969 Kannada film, Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999.

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently celebrated the launch of his new store at the Jio World Garden, in Mumbai. The event was attended by many celebrities from across the spectrum including fashion, business, and the film industry. Also in attendance was Manish Malhotra's all-time favourite muse Rekha who was seen sharing a heart-to-heart conversation with none other than Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. The video of the conversation between Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, and Rekha is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, Rekha and Nita Ambani can be seen lovingly hugging each other and chatting intimately while holding each other's hands. Later in the video, Nita Ambani could also be heard telling paparazzi and Manish Malhotra how she and Rekha studied at the same school.

For the event, Rekha chose to wear a stunning golden sari with matching jewellery and a potli bag. On the other hand, Nita Ambani chose a fashionable parrot green sari and paired it with a silver embroidered blouse and matching earrings.

In 1970, Rekha then made her Bollywood debut with the film Sawan Bhadon. Over the years, the beautiful actress has appeared in many unforgettable films like Namak Haraam, Silsila, Khubsoorat, Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish.