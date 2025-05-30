Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are recognized for their contribution of Rs 407 crore in 2024. Their initiatives helped millions in education, healthcare, and rural development.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other well-known Indians have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to society in TIME magazine's 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in philanthropy. It was published by TIME magazine, which honours people and institutions around the world for their philanthropic work.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani contributed Rs 407 crore in 2024 is acknowledged. Millions benefited from their efforts in rural development, healthcare, and education. However, Ambanis are not the biggest donors in India; Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro, holds the title of largest donor in India after giving an incredible $29 billion (more than Rs 249,454 crore) to charities since 2013.

The list also includes Entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is recognised for his philanthropic work. He is one the India's youngest billionaires with an estimated net worth of Rs 222279590000, as per Forbes. Nikhil Kamath was recognised as the youngest Indian to sign the Giving Pledge, doing so in 2023 at the age of 36.

Dropping out of school at a young age, he built his fortune through stock trading, entrepreneurship, and strategic investments. His sharp financial acumen has made him a leading figure in India's fintech industry.

Through their Rainmatter Foundation, the Kamath brothers have committed over USD 100 million to climate solutions. Nikhil Kamath also founded the Young India Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP), encouraging Indians under 45 with fortunes over USD 100 million to pledge at least 25% of their wealth.

YIPP has so far raised USD 8 million for initiatives such as upgrading 300 schools with digital infrastructure, career counselling, and support services. Kamath told TIME he sees education as “the only democratising element that can close the inequality gap.”

Other known figures from 28 nations are on the list, such as David Beckham of the UK, who is honoured for his support of children's education and health. Oprah Winfrey (USA) is well known for her support of women's empowerment and education. Dolly Parton (USA), who is recognised for her work in disaster relief and literacy. Prince William (UK) was recognised for his environmental conservation efforts, and Jack Ma (China) for his work in education and entrepreneurship.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have “funded initiatives affecting millions of Indians that have provided funding for scholarships; helped women strengthen their career skills; assisted rural communities with sustainable agriculture initiatives; supported water conservation projects; paid for the construction of hospitals; aided people with vision problems; and improved infrastructure for schools.”

According to TIME magazine, the pair was one of the largest philanthropists in the nation in 2024, giving a total of Rs 407 crore (about USD 48 million).