IT services company Cognizant has announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers in 2025. The move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its talent base and get ready for more work in managed services and artificial intelligence (AI)-based software development.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said this hiring will help build a pyramid structure, with more junior employees and fewer senior ones. This model is common in the IT industry and helps reduce overall salary costs.

The company reported strong results in the first quarter of 2025, beating revenue estimates thanks to big deals in health sciences and financial services.

According to Moneycontrol, Cognizant’s hiring target stands out as many other Indian IT firms have not shared clear hiring numbers for FY26 due to uncertain demand. However, the top five IT firms are expected to add around 80,000–84,000 jobs this fiscal year.

The new hires will be trained on FlowSource, Cognizant’s internal AI-powered tool that blends human and machine-generated code. The goal is to make freshers more productive from the beginning by introducing them to AI-first development methods.

The company is also continuing specialised hiring from IITs and NITs for key roles like full-stack developers and power programmers. Ravi Kumar noted that AI could change how teams are structured in the future, possibly shifting from the traditional pyramid to a diamond or cylinder shape, according to the report.

Cognizant is also exploring new job roles through what it calls ‘Vector 3 of agentification’. These include positions for people without traditional engineering backgrounds but with skills in operations and domain expertise.

The CEO highlighted that about 60,000 employees have been with Cognizant for over 10 years, forming the company’s strong middle management layer.