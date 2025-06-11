The layoffs, which represent around 15% of the company’s non-manufacturing staff, will take place gradually across fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a major workforce restructuring plan that will see up to 7,000 white-collar jobs cut over the next two years. The layoffs, which represent around 15% of the company’s non-manufacturing staff, will take place gradually across fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The company said the move is part of a broader shift toward digital transformation and AI-enhanced operations. It aims to automate repetitive work processes and improve efficiency through the use of technologies like robotic process automation (RPA) and AI-based decision-making tools.

As a result, the company plans to restructure roles in departments such as research and development (R&D), marketing, finance, distribution planning, and other administrative areas. Employees will now be expected to handle wider responsibilities with the help of digital tools and support systems.

P&G clarified that the job cuts will not impact its manufacturing workforce. Factory operations will continue unaffected. The focus of the restructuring is strictly on corporate and support roles, as the company seeks to make its operations more lean and agile in response to rising global challenges.

Several factors are driving the decision, including rising inflation, higher tariffs on raw materials imported from Asia, and an overall slowdown in global economic recovery. The company expects to face $600 million in additional pre-tax costs this year alone due to these issues.

P&G said the changes are being introduced in a phased manner to allow time for internal transitions and reassignments. The company’s long-term goal is to create a more digitally-driven and cost-efficient organization, better prepared for future challenges.