Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro, Anand Mahindra's Tech Mahindra, this is India's highest beneficiary of approved H-1B visas

BUSINESS
Amid the looming implementation of US President Donald Trump's overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, Indian employees are under a lot of pressure, but do you know which company is India's highest beneficiary of approved H-1B visas? It is not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro, or Anand Mahindra's Tech Mahindra, but Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Which company is India's highest beneficiary of approved H-1B visas?
According to federal data, TCS is the second-highest beneficiary, highest in India, with over 5000 approved H-1B visas in 2025, after only Jeff Bezos' Amazon, which had 10044 workers using H-1B visas as of June 2025. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the second spot is held by TCS with 5505 approved H-1B visas.
The other top beneficiaries include Microsoft (5189), Meta (5123), Apple (4202), Google (4181), Deloitte (2353), Infosys (2004), Wipro (1523), and Tech Mahindra Americas (951).
Why did Donald Trump slap $100,000 fee on H-1B visas?
As what could potentially be a threat to Indian IT and professional workers in the US, President Donald Trump has proclaimed "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications.
The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.
As per the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security. Limited exemptions are available for cases deemed in the national interest.
(With ANI inputs)
