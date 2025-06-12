These international cities are catching the eyes of rich Indians. Over the last 5 years, these cities are becoming the hotspots where the wealthy Indians, especially the High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-HNWIs, are investing in properties. But why? Know here.

International cities like New York, London and Dubai are catching the eyes of rich Indians. Over the last 5 years, these cities are becoming the hotspots where the wealthy Indians, especially the High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-HNWIs, are investing in properties. Indians are investing in big penthouses, heritage homes. Famous names like Lakshmi Mittal, Adar Poonawalla, and Ravi Ruia are some of the big names, following this trend.

But why?

Aakash Puri, Director at India Sotheby’s International Realty, puts it, "For India’s affluent class, luxury real estate is more than a status symbol— it’s an investment strategy that blends capital appreciation, lifestyle enhancement, and portfolio diversification. Increasingly, this strategy is looking beyond India’s borders."

A recent survey called India Luxury Residential Outlook 2025 shows that the trend of owning property in top global cities has seen a sharp rise, from 10-11 percent to an increase to 22 percent, as it helps them grow their wealth, a smart way to invest money.

There are 4 broad reasons for this growing trend: