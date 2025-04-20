Millions of Indians are employed by major companies and organisations that play a vital role in the country’s economic development.

India, one of the world’s most populous countries, has a large and growing workforce. Millions of Indians are employed by major companies and organisations that play a vital role in the country’s economic development. From government agencies to private firms, these employers are spread across various industries and regions.

Some of the largest employers in India are government-run bodies like the Indian Railways and the Indian Armed Forces. They provide stable and long-term jobs to millions of people across the nation. These public sector giants are followed closely by top IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, which employ thousands of highly skilled workers in India and abroad.

According to Jagran English report, the Indian Armed Forces employs over 1.4 million personnel. This makes it the largest employer in India.

These organisations stand out not just because of their size but also due to their ability to manage large teams, provide career growth and training, and create wide-scale job opportunities. Their presence impacts the labour market and supports the livelihoods of millions.

Other sectors also play a big role in employment. For instance, the coal mining industry had over 2.48 lakh employees in 2022. Reliance Retail, a major player in the retail sector, had about 2.45 lakh employees by 2023, showing how private businesses also drive employment.

In banking, the State Bank of India (SBI) leads with around 2.32 lakh employees. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank follow with 2.13 lakh and 1.26 lakh employees respectively. Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) also provide jobs to more than 1 lakh people each.

The insurance sector is not far behind. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remains one of the top employers with around 1.14 lakh employees as of 2021.

Together, these organisations not only support India’s economy but also ensure job security and career growth for a large number of citizens, making them key players in the country's development journey.