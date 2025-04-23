The companies under the banner of Wadia Group include famous companies like Britannia Industries and Bombay Dyeing.

India is home to renowned business groups like the Tatas, Birlas, and Goenkas, alongside modern giants such as the Ambanis, Adanis, Nadars, and Premjis, however, the Wadia Group stands out as the oldest business group in India, established in 1736. The Wadia Group has maintained successful business operations for 288 years.

About Wadia Group

The Wadia Group has diversified into sectors like textiles, aviation, and food. Notable companies under the Wadia Group include Britannia Industries and Bombay Dyeing. Britannia is a prominent player in the Indian food market, while Bombay Dyeing is popular in the textile industry.

Who is the founder of Wadia group?

Lovji Nusserwanji Wadia, born in Surat, Gujarat, in 1702, secured a shipbuilding and dock construction contract from the East India Company. The company built 355 ships. Lovji and his brother, Sorabji, constructed Mumbai’s first dockyard, which gained a strong reputation by 1840. In 1863, the Wadia Group established The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, India’s first trading company. Subsequently, the group founded Bombay Dyeing in 1879 and Britannia Industries in 1918.

Who leads the company now?

Initially a shipbuilding company founded by Lovji Nusserwanji Wadia, the Wadia Group is currently led by Nusli Wadia. With an estimated net worth of Rs 60,000 crores ($7.2 billion), the Wadia Group maintains a strong presence in India's business sector. Over its 288-year history, the group has not only preserved its heritage but also set new standards for innovation and excellence. The Wadia Group also owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings.

Nusli Wadia, born on February 15, 1944, is the son of Neville Wadia and Dina Wadia. Dina Wadia was the daughter of Pakistan's founder, Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Nusli Wadia has two sons, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia, who are currently managing the business. The Wadia family is part of the Parsi community.