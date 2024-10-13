Each of Mukesh Ambani's children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—owns 80,52,021 shares, representing approximately 0.12% each.

Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $117.5 billion, is one of the wealthiest individuals globally, according to Forbes. As the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh oversees a vast empire with interests spanning petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, and media. While many might assume that Mukesh or his immediate family members—his wife Nita Ambani and their children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani—hold the largest shares in Reliance, the reality is quite different.



The individual with the largest stake in Reliance Industries is Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh's mother and the widow of Dhirubhai Ambani. Kokilaben holds 1,57,41,322 shares, which equates to a 0.24% stake in the company. In contrast, each of Mukesh Ambani's children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—owns 80,52,021 shares, representing approximately 0.12% each.



The Ambani family collectively holds about 50.39% of Reliance's shares as the promoter group, while public shareholders, including foreign institutional investors and corporate entities, own the remaining 49.61%. This significant family stake underscores their influence over one of India's largest companies.



Despite her substantial shareholding, Kokilaben Ambani maintains a low profile and does not involve herself in the daily operations of Reliance Industries. However, her contributions to both business and philanthropy are noteworthy. Reports estimate her net worth to be around ₹18,000 crore, reflecting her financial strength and status within Indian society.



Kokilaben has been a pillar of support for the Ambani family throughout their journey. Her legacy extends beyond mere financial holdings; she is revered as a symbol of strength and resilience in India. Her role during pivotal moments in the family's history, including mediating disputes between her sons during the division of Reliance in 2005, highlights her importance within the family dynamic.

