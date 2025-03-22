While most billionaires have seen their fortunes decline, this 94-year-old man has witnessed a remarkable rise in his wealth.

The global markets in 2025 are experiencing significant turbulence. US President Donald Trump has reintroduced tariffs, causing economic and political challenges worldwide. While most billionaires have seen their fortunes decline, 94-year-old Warren Buffett has witnessed a remarkable rise in his wealth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett’s net worth has increased by $21.5 billion this year, making him the sixth richest person in the world with a total wealth of $164 billion. Among the top 500 billionaires, Buffett has gained the most. In the top 15 list, only three billionaires have managed to increase their wealth in 2025.

The key reason behind Buffett’s success is the surge in Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price, which has reached record highs. Berkshire Hathaway saw strong profits in the fourth quarter, mainly due to improvements in its insurance business.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway holds $325 billion in cash, which is more than the total cash reserves of major tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia combined. Buffett had sold billions of dollars worth of Apple and Bank of America shares last year, increasing his cash reserves.

