Not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS billionaire is world's second richest man, just after Elon Musk, his net worth is Rs...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has become the world's second richest person, surpassing Meta' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has become the world's second richest person, surpassing Meta' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While Elon Musk maintains his position as world’s richest person, with a net worth of $357.8 billion (₹2084960 crores), Larry Ellison's net worth rises to $251.2 billion. Mark Zuckerberg comes at third position.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison is an American billionaire and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Oracle corporation. He is now the second world's most richest man with net worth of $251.2 billion. He is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns roughly 40%, he resigned as CEO in 2014. As per report, his monthly salary is $5.3 million, in which is base salary is $950,000, with cash bonus is $4 million. Larry Ellison's net worth has skyrocketed due to Oracle's stock surge, as nearly 80% is tied to the stocks and options. It has tripled since ChatGPT's launch in November 2022 and further jumped over 90% in the past quarter.

Larry Ellison was born in New York City, to an unwed Jewish mother and his biological father was an Italian-American US Army Air corps pilot. He attended University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and was enrolled as a pre-med student, however he dropped out without giving his final exams. He also attended University of Chicago for only one term.

Indians on the List

In the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of world's richest person, Mukesh Ambani remains at the 16th position, while Gautam Adani remains at 2Oth position, while Shiva Nadar is at 50th position. Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $108B, Gautam Adani's is $85.4B and Shiv Nadar's net worth is $37.3B