Not Isha Ambani, Falguni Nayar, this is India's wealthiest woman entrepreneur, is nearly 10 times richer than Sundar Pichai, name is..., net worth is...

Sundar Pichai is at the 7th position with a net worth of Rs 5,810 crore, while PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi stands at Number 8 with Rs 5,130 crore net worth.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, has overtaken tech giants Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai to become the wealthiest Indian professional manager. She has also surpassed Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Radha Vembu of Zoho to become the richest Indian woman.

Net Worth at Record High

Ullal tops the professional managers’ list with a staggering net worth of Rs 50,170 crore.

• Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, comes second with Rs 9,770 crore.

• Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, is third with Rs 9,190 crore.

• Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, ranks seventh with Rs 5,810 crore.

• Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, is eighth with Rs 5,130 crore.

“Jayshree Ullal tops the list at Rs 50,170 crore with Arista Networks, underscoring the scale of global tech wealth creation,” Hurun said in a statement, releasing its list.

The Rise of Arista Networks

Since 2008, Ullal has been leading Arista Networks, a Silicon Valley-based computer networking company. Under her leadership, the company became one of the most successful firms in the sector.

Her wealth surged in 2024 after Arista Networks’ valuation rose to USD 7 billion. Ullal personally owns a 3% stake in the company.

Global Career, Indian Roots

Jayshree Ullal was born in London and raised in New Delhi. She studied at Indian schools before moving to the United States, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University. She later completed her master’s at Santa Clara University.

Today, Ullal is celebrated as one of the most influential women in global technology, admired for building Arista into a powerhouse in cloud networking.

Top 10 Richest Indian Professional Managers in 2025