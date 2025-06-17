In the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar has ranked as the fifth richest women in the world, joining the list of world’s richest women. Apart from this achievement, she has become the only Indian woman to have ranked in the top 10 richest women.

In the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar has ranked as the fifth richest women in the world, joining the list of world’s richest women. Apart from this achievement, she has become the only Indian woman to have ranked in the top 10 richest women in the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. With this, Roshni Nadar is the richest women in India. Her net worth, according to the list, is Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

The story behind her becoming one of the world’s richest women and among the top 5 is inspiring even though when her story is not the rags to riches one, her hard work and vision makes her career and professional reputation indeed inspirational. She is the daughter of Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL group, who made her the chairperson of HCL Technologies and transferred a 47% stake in the company which increased her worth by many times. This is also the reason that she is the only woman among the top 10 richest individuals in India.

How Roshni Nadar grew her wealth

Roshni Nadar joined HCL Technologies in 2009 and within a year of her joining the IT company, she became executive director and CEO of HCL Technologies. After a decade, in 2013, she joined the board of HCL Technologies. Her next promotion came on July 17, 2020, when she became the chairperson of HCL Corporation from her father Shiv Nadar.

She also serves as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and has established several premier institutions across India. Soon after her education, Roshni entered the corporate world with a great success trajectory which earned her numerous awards. She ranked 54th on Forbes' 2019 list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, after being featured on the list in 2017 and 2018.

Ananya Birla

Another Indian woman who is among the richest women in India is Kumar Mangalam’s eldest daughter Ananya Birla. Even though she is the daughter of one of the top 10 richest persons in India, she has forged her own path. Ananya is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, a financial services company that helps low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India in receiving financial aid.

She has also founded CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce company that sells handmade and artisanal products from around the world. Ananya Birla’s net worth as of 2025 is Rs 177000000000.

Isha Ambani

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani is the CEO of Reliance Retail, India’s biggest retail store. She is also a board member of the Reliance Foundation, Reliance Jio Intercomm, and Reliance Retail Ventures, among other Reliance Industries businesses. She is also the Executive Director and co-founder of Tira Beauty, a fashion platform. According to many reports, she has assets worth Rs 800 crore.