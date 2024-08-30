Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

Berkshire Hathaway becomes the first U.S. non-tech company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization under Warren Buffett's leadership.

Warren Buffett who is the legendary American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, is celebrating his 94th birthday on August 30, 2024. His early birthday gift came in the form of a significant milestone for his company, Berkshire Hathaway, which achieved a market capitalization of $1 trillion on August 28, 2024.

On that day, shares of the Omaha-based conglomerate rose by 0.8%, pushing its market value above the trillion-dollar mark for the first time. For those unfamiliar with financial terms, market capitalization refers to the total value of a company's outstanding shares in the stock market.

Andrew Kligerman, an analyst at TD Cowen, praised Buffett and his management team for this achievement. He highlighted how Berkshire Hathaway, known for its "old economy" businesses, managed to reach this milestone despite not being heavily involved in the technology sector, which typically commands higher valuations. Kligerman also noted that Berkshire's success came through a conglomerate structure, a business model that some see as outdated in an era where specialization is more common.

This achievement places Berkshire Hathaway in an elite group of companies that have crossed the $1 trillion mark. The list includes tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Notably, Berkshire Hathaway is the first non-technology company in the U.S. to join this prestigious club.

Berkshire Hathaway's journey to this milestone began over a century ago. The company traces its roots to two Massachusetts textile firms: Hathaway Manufacturing Company, founded in 1888, and Berkshire Cotton Manufacturing Company, established in 1889. The two companies merged in 1955 to form Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Warren Buffett took control of the company in 1965 through his investment firm and soon shifted its focus from textiles to insurance and investments.

Under Buffett's leadership, and with the support of his partner Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway invested in a wide range of companies known for their stable, long-term growth. Today, the company owns significant stakes in iconic businesses such as American Express, The Coca-Cola Company, Bank of America, and Apple. Its diverse portfolio also includes Geico car insurance, BNSF Railway, Dairy Queen, and many other well-known brands.

On the day Berkshire Hathaway reached the $1 trillion milestone, its shares were priced at $696,502.02. In 2024, the company's stock had surged by over 28%, generating $22.8 billion in profits during the first half of the year—a 26% increase from the previous year.

Analyst Kevin Heal from Argus Research emphasized that reaching a $1 trillion market valuation is a significant achievement, reflecting Berkshire Hathaway's long-term performance under Buffett's leadership.

As Warren Buffett approaches his 94th birthday, the future of Berkshire Hathaway is also a topic of interest. Buffett has named Greg Abel, the company's 61-year-old vice chairman, as his successor. Buffett reassured shareholders that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to operate smoothly after his departure, emphasizing that the company has the right people in place to maintain its success.

In summary, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has joined the exclusive $1 trillion club, a testament to the company's enduring success and Buffett's legendary investment strategy. As the company prepares for the future, it remains a powerful force in the global business landscape.

