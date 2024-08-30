Twitter
'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

5 air purifying indoor plants

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Business

Business

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

Berkshire Hathaway becomes the first U.S. non-tech company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization under Warren Buffett's leadership.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 01:49 PM IST

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap
Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett who is the legendary American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, is celebrating his 94th birthday on August 30, 2024. His early birthday gift came in the form of a significant milestone for his company, Berkshire Hathaway, which achieved a market capitalization of $1 trillion on August 28, 2024.

On that day, shares of the Omaha-based conglomerate rose by 0.8%, pushing its market value above the trillion-dollar mark for the first time. For those unfamiliar with financial terms, market capitalization refers to the total value of a company's outstanding shares in the stock market.

Andrew Kligerman, an analyst at TD Cowen, praised Buffett and his management team for this achievement. He highlighted how Berkshire Hathaway, known for its "old economy" businesses, managed to reach this milestone despite not being heavily involved in the technology sector, which typically commands higher valuations. Kligerman also noted that Berkshire's success came through a conglomerate structure, a business model that some see as outdated in an era where specialization is more common.

This achievement places Berkshire Hathaway in an elite group of companies that have crossed the $1 trillion mark. The list includes tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Notably, Berkshire Hathaway is the first non-technology company in the U.S. to join this prestigious club.

Berkshire Hathaway's journey to this milestone began over a century ago. The company traces its roots to two Massachusetts textile firms: Hathaway Manufacturing Company, founded in 1888, and Berkshire Cotton Manufacturing Company, established in 1889. The two companies merged in 1955 to form Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Warren Buffett took control of the company in 1965 through his investment firm and soon shifted its focus from textiles to insurance and investments.

Under Buffett's leadership, and with the support of his partner Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway invested in a wide range of companies known for their stable, long-term growth. Today, the company owns significant stakes in iconic businesses such as American Express, The Coca-Cola Company, Bank of America, and Apple. Its diverse portfolio also includes Geico car insurance, BNSF Railway, Dairy Queen, and many other well-known brands.

On the day Berkshire Hathaway reached the $1 trillion milestone, its shares were priced at $696,502.02. In 2024, the company's stock had surged by over 28%, generating $22.8 billion in profits during the first half of the year—a 26% increase from the previous year.

Analyst Kevin Heal from Argus Research emphasized that reaching a $1 trillion market valuation is a significant achievement, reflecting Berkshire Hathaway's long-term performance under Buffett's leadership.

As Warren Buffett approaches his 94th birthday, the future of Berkshire Hathaway is also a topic of interest. Buffett has named Greg Abel, the company's 61-year-old vice chairman, as his successor. Buffett reassured shareholders that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to operate smoothly after his departure, emphasizing that the company has the right people in place to maintain its success.

In summary, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has joined the exclusive $1 trillion club, a testament to the company's enduring success and Buffett's legendary investment strategy. As the company prepares for the future, it remains a powerful force in the global business landscape.

 

