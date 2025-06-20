This CEO is a known name in the tech industry. He is also known as ‘Russia's Mark Zuckerberg’. He is also quite popular as he is said to have fathered 100 children across 12 countries.

Telegram founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, is a known name in the tech industry. He is known as ‘Russia's Mark Zuckerberg’. He is also quite popular as he is said to have fathered 100 children across 12 countries. The billionaire founder has now revealed that he will leave his entire $13.9 billion (₹1.16 lakh crore) fortune to over 100 children. Pavel Durov has six children from his three different partners, but in a shocking revelation, he has also fathered more than 100 children, as he has been donating sperm, for the past 15 years.

In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Pavel Durov said, “I make no distinction between my children, whether they were conceived naturally or through donation, they are all mine and will be treated equally.” “I recently drafted my will. I’ve decided that my children will not be allowed to inherit anything until thirty years from today,” he added.

“I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: there are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations,” he said. “They are all my children and will all have the same rights,” Pavel made it clear.

Who is Pavel Durov?

Pavel was born on 10 October 1984, in Saint Petersburg, Russia (then Leningrad). Currently, he is 40 years old. He is a billionaire founder of Telegram, which he founded with his brother Nikolai in 2013. Telegram has over 1 billion monthly active users globally. Most users are in India, Brazil and Russia. Before Telegram, he also founded a Russian social network called Vkontake in 2006. He became a popular celebrity in Russia. His social networking site was popular among the Russian language speakers.

Pavel Durov is also a fitness freak. Along with following a strict daily routine, he also do 300 push-ups and 300 squats. As per reports, he also avoids alcohol, coffee, and tea. His recent ‘shirtless’ photos reveal his amazing fitness and well defined body. Pavel Durov currently lives in Dubai, as he was forced to leave Russia due to his feud with Russian Authorities. He has also been arrested by French authorities last year, as he was accused of being involved in crimes, committed through his app Telegram.

While Pael Durov has six bilogical childremn and net worth of $13.9 billion, Elon Musk has 14 children and a net worth of 40,900 crores USD.