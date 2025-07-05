Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban has made a prediction about who could be the first trillionaire. And no it is not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, it will be someone who will develop a successful artificial intelligence (AI) in the near future.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has made a prediction about who could be the first trillionaire. And no it is not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, it will be someone who will develop a successful artificial intelligence (AI) in the near future. He said that the first trillionaire could even be “one dude in a basement.”

In a recent episode of High Performance podcast , Mark Cuban revealed that, as per his prediction, an individual (without taking any name) holds the capability of innovating the right AI concept, and can beat richest people like Elon Musk, Jeff bezos and Mark Zuckerberg in this trillionaire race.

Here's what he said in the podcast

Mark Cuban, is an American businessman and former 'Shak tank' judge, with an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion. He said, “The technology is changing so quickly. Somebody will come up with a new way to utilize it in a way we never thought about before. But AI just dwarfs all that. We haven’t seen the best or the craziest of what it’s going to be able to do. And not only do I think it’ll create a trillionaire, but it could be just one dude in a basement. That’s how crazy it could be."

"Remember the early days of PCs and people were like, 'I don't need that. ... What's this internet thing? Why do we need it?' Then it was smartphones. We'll find something equivalent for AI and then, five years [later] ... people will be like, 'How did I live without it?' People will make a lot of money,” he added.

“I'm not saying we're going to get the Terminator. I'm not saying that all of a sudden, there are going to be robots that are smarter than people ... But we'll find ways to make our lives better,” he said.

Who could be the next Trillionaire?

Elon Musk stands firm as the world's richest man, with an estimated net worth of $402 billion, according to Forbes. Jeff Bezos has net worth of $225 billion (according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index)

Mark Zuckerberg has an estimated net worth of $225 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index overtaking Jeff Bezos, and acquiring second poition. All these billionaires, with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his family, could reach trillionaire status within the next ten years, as per an Oxfam report cited by Tami Luhby of CNN Business.