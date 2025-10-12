Not Amazon, ED gives BIG offer to this e-commerce giant to settle FEMA violation case, says 'admit fault, pay...'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly offered THIS e-commerce giant, an option of closing a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violation case in certain conditions.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly offered e-commerce giant Flipkart, an option of closing a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violation case in certain conditions. ED has offered Flipkart to admits its mistake and pays a penalty, as PTI reported.

"ED has given the option of compounding to Flipkart. ED has asked Flipkart to admit its mistake, pay a penalty and dismantle the seller network associated with it."

As per reports it is done to 'allow companies to voluntarily admit breach of the provision under the FEMA and settle the case by paying a penalty for the contraventions without undergoing lengthy enforcement actions.'

The alleged of violations of FEMA provisions by Flipkart and its associated entities is from the year 2009 and 2015, even before Walmart acquired majority of its stake in 2018. The ED had first issued a show cause notice to Flipkart, related firms and individuals in July 2021, seeking its reply as to why further proceedings under India's Foreign Direct Investment rules and regulations should not be initiated against them based on alleged violations during the period from 2009 to 2015, as PTI reported.

ED has continued to served notice to Flipkart even after acquisition by Walmart, with most recent in April. Both Amazaon and Flipkart have been under ED scrutiny for alleged breach of FEMA provisions, and are alleged of pushing discounts on their platform to garner sales.

CCI also investigating against Flipkart

The Competition Commission of India is also conducting an investigation against Flipkart regarding alleged competition law violations by certain subsidiaries of Flipkart in India and other parties. In September 2024, a non-confidential version of the CCI DG's Investigation Report was received by one of the Flipkart subsidiaries that alleged certain competition law violations.

(With PTI Inputs)