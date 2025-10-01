Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Dubai is known around the world for luxury and people with luxurious lifestyles. And surprisingly, the richest of them all is not a Sheikh or a Prince, but a Russian tech entrepreneur. Read on to know more on this.

Dubai is known around the world for luxury and people with luxurious lifestyles. And surprisingly, the richest of them all is not a Sheikh or a Prince, but a Russian tech entrepreneur. We are talking about Pavel Durov, who is also sometimes referred to as Russia's Mark Zuckerberg. He was born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg, Russia). His father is Valery Semenovich Durov, a Doctor of Philological Sciences, who taught at St. Petersburg State University for over two decades until 2013. Durov's brother, Nikolai, is a mathematician and programmer, and the two have cofounded several poplular platforms together. Durov spent much of his childhood in Italy due to his father’s job before returning to Russia in 2001.

Why did Pavel Durov leave Russia?

Inspired by the success of Zuckerberg's Facebook, Durov cofounded VKontakte, Russia’s largest social network, in 2006, along with his brother Nikolai and others. As its CEO, Durov refused Russian government's demands to share user data or censor opposition content, which led to conflicts. In 2013, he sold his stake in the company and left Russia, claiming the platform had been taken over by government allies. That same year, Durov co-founded the instant messaging platform Telegram, which has over 1 billion (100 crore) monthly active users. The app is available globally and is particularly popular in Russia, India, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries.

What is Pavel Durov's net worth?

Durov shares five children with two former partners. In July 2024, he claimed to have fathered more than 100 children in a dozen countries through sperm donation. "I'm proud that I could help so many people start families, even if my role was pretty small. It’s a bit weird to think I have so many biological kids out there, most of whom I’ll probably never meet. But it feels like a civic duty fulfilled," he said at the time. Durov holds the citizenship of Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Caribbean nation Saint Kitts and Nevis. Durov has an estimated net worth of USD 17.1 billion (over Rs 1.5 lakh crore), according to Forbes, making him the richest man in the UAE.