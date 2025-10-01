Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it

Donald Trump reveals his favourite word, says it is making America 'rich again', WATCH here

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur shine as India begin campaign with 59-run win over Sri Lanka

Israel envoy sees BIG builder role for India amid Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict: 'When it comes to...'

Ratan Tata owned Jaguar Land Rover to resume production month after cyberattack, to get massive financial support from..., know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indi

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax t

Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Not Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is Russian, has net worth of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Dubai is known around the world for luxury and people with luxurious lifestyles. And surprisingly, the richest of them all is not a Sheikh or a Prince, but a Russian tech entrepreneur. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:34 AM IST

Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...
Pavel Durov.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dubai is known around the world for luxury and people with luxurious lifestyles. And surprisingly, the richest of them all is not a Sheikh or a Prince, but a Russian tech entrepreneur. We are talking about Pavel Durov, who is also sometimes referred to as Russia's Mark Zuckerberg. He was born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg, Russia). His father is Valery Semenovich Durov, a Doctor of Philological Sciences, who taught at St. Petersburg State University for over two decades until 2013. Durov's brother, Nikolai, is a mathematician and programmer, and the two have cofounded several poplular platforms together. Durov spent much of his childhood in Italy due to his father’s job before returning to Russia in 2001.

Why did Pavel Durov leave Russia?

Inspired by the success of Zuckerberg's Facebook, Durov cofounded VKontakte, Russia’s largest social network, in 2006, along with his brother Nikolai and others. As its CEO, Durov refused Russian government's demands to share user data or censor opposition content, which led to conflicts. In 2013, he sold his stake in the company and left Russia, claiming the platform had been taken over by government allies. That same year, Durov co-founded the instant messaging platform Telegram, which has over 1 billion (100 crore) monthly active users. The app is available globally and is particularly popular in Russia, India, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries.

What is Pavel Durov's net worth?

Durov shares five children with two former partners. In July 2024, he claimed to have fathered more than 100 children in a dozen countries through sperm donation. "I'm proud that I could help so many people start families, even if my role was pretty small. It’s a bit weird to think I have so many biological kids out there, most of whom I’ll probably never meet. But it feels like a civic duty fulfilled," he said at the time. Durov holds the citizenship of Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Caribbean nation Saint Kitts and Nevis. Durov has an estimated net worth of USD 17.1 billion (over Rs 1.5 lakh crore), according to Forbes, making him the richest man in the UAE.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it
Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record
World Heart Day 2025: 5 Indian kitchen spices that can lower risk of cardiovascular diseases naturally
5 Indian kitchen spices that can protect you from cardiovascular diseases
Shaan Turns 53: Top 5 award-winning songs that celebrate his musical journey
Shaan Turns 53: Top 5 award-winning songs that celebrate his musical journey
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'
'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy
Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup tro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE