Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Non-alcoholic malt beverages may soon get expensive, here's why

Currently, soft drinks are subject to a 40% GST, which consists of 28% GST and a 12% cess.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Non-alcoholic malt beverages may soon get expensive, here's why
Non-alcoholic malt beverages may soon get expensive, here's why

Malt beverages without alcohol may soon be subject to the same GST rates as fizzy beverages. According to reports, the Karnataka GST Authority of Advance Ruling recommended raising the tax rate on beverages made with malt to 40%.

Currently, soft drinks are subject to a 40% GST, which consists of 28% GST and a 12% cess.

Essentially, a malt beverage is a fermented beverage whose main component is the grain, or seed, of the barley plant. There is no alcohol in it. It is promoted as a beer substitute.

Drinks made with malt now have an 18% GST.

According to reports, United Breweries (UB) has asserted that the 2018-released Kingfisher Radler beverage is not malt-based.

According to the manufacturer, it comes in a few flavours and is a substitute for beer. The beverage is claimed to contain sweetened aerated water.
                                                                                                                                                    

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.