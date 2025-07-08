Noida International Airport to be now open on..., it is also Asia’s...., know how will it impact the region

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, will start both domestic and international operations this year. However, doubt still persists over its operational deadline as several key approvals are pending while the construction work is going on.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, will start both domestic and international operations this year. However, doubt still persists over its operational deadline as several key approvals are pending while the construction work is going on. As the project has already missed various deadlines since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in November 2021. The Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi,” has now announced a final deadline for September and November, as per TOI.

When will the Jewar Airport operationalise?

According to official announcement, the first phase will be completed by November 2025 under which domestic and cargo operations are likely to be operationalise by mid-September, while international flights might start in November. The airport was initially said to be open on September 29, 2024 which then pushed to April 2025, after which another date was announced that of June 30.

Which key areas are pending?

The Jewar airport is going to become Asia's largest airport once it is completed. Officials say that more than 80% of the project is completed and the airside infrastructure is also more than 90% ready, even then major regulatory approvals are pending. Some key areas awaiting approval include the terminal which is still under construction, as its roofing and interior works are still going on.

How will Jewar Airport transform the region?

Dr Arun Vir Singh, YEIDA's CEO, offered exclusive insights into the upcoming Noida International Airport and the ambitious development plans set to transform the surrounding region. He indicated that the airport, commonly referred to as Jewar Airport, is expected to commence operations by September 2025, following previous delays from earlier deadlines. Dr Singh shed light on YEIDA's integrated development approach. The airport will be linked by the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, along with an approved railway line connecting it to national corridors, marking Indian Railways' first direct involvement in an airport-linked rail project.

On the real estate front, the airport is surging the residential demand, with strong interest in YEIDA's plot schemes and group housing projects. Developments like the Multi-Modal Logistics Park, the upcoming Global Film City, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0), and Semiconductor Park are drawing significant investment and accelerating industrial and commercial growth, positioning the region as a new economic hub.