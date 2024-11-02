Tata Consultancy Services continued its hiring momentum by adding 5,726 employees in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

After the passing of Ratan Tata on October 9, Noel Tata stepped in as the new chairman of Tata Sons, a role he took over on October 11. Within days of assuming his position, Noel Tata has made significant changes to the company's structure, sparking discussions across the business community, according to reports. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the leading IT services in India, is planning to hire 40,000 freshers by March 2025. The update was given by TCS’s Chief HR Officer, Milind Lakkad. This step is seen as a major move by the company at a time when the IT industry is grappling with talent shortages and increasing demand for digital services.

In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Tata Consultancy Services added 5,726 workers, continuing its recruiting trend. This upward trend indicates a reversal of the former pattern of dropping headcount and is consistent with the trajectory from the previous quarter.

After three straight quarters of decline, TCS has already turned the corner in Q1 of 2025 by adding 5,452 personnel.

Beyond short-term needs, the organisation has always been dedicated to new talent. TCS has demonstrated its long-term vision by starting campus hiring for FY26.

Milind Lakkad affirmed that TCS is on track with its scheduled trainee onboarding and expressed confidence in the company's hiring strategy. TCS is equipped to manage the intricate technological changes that their clients depend on them for because of their strong talent pool and increased emphasis on learning.

Notably, the company saw its first yearly layoffs in 19 years in FY24; for this reason, the subsequent employment boom is especially noteworthy. The corporation reduced its workforce by 13,249 workers during that time frame in comparison to the prior year.