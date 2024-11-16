With over four decades of experience, Noel Tata has brought his business acumen and profound expertise to the firm.

After the unfortunate demise of leading businessman and philanthropist Ratan Tata, his half-brother Noel Tata was appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts.

Tata Trust is the philanthropic arm of the Tata Group, which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the conglomerate’s holding company. With over four decades of experience, Noel Tata has brought his business acumen and profound expertise to the firm.

But do you know that the newly appointed chairman of Tata Trusts is not an Indian citizen? Unbeknownst to many, Noel Tata is indeed an Irish citizen, i.e., a citizen of Ireland.

About Tata trusts new chairman- Noel Tata

Noel Tata, born in 1957 in Mumbai, is the half-brother of late Ratan Tata. While the duo shares the same father, Naval Tata, they come from different marriages. Ratan Tata is the son of Naval Tata's first wife, Sooni Commissariat and Noel Tata comes from Naval's second marriage with Simone Tata, a native of Switzerland.

Noel Tata holds the citizenship of Ireland.

Education

Noel Tata completed his early schooling in Mumbai before moving to UK for further studies. He pursued his graduation from the University of Sussex and later studied in the International Executive Program at INSEAD Business School in France to polish his business skills.

Noel Tata has been a part of the Tata Group for over four decades, contributing to the firm's growth by serving on the boards of multiple Tata companies. According to the website of Tata Group, he significantly expanded the trading division’s turnover from USD 500 million to over USD 3 billion.