Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024. Later, he was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director.

Noel Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, has now become a director of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the unlisted holding company of the USD 150 billion Tata group. The development comes after shareholders of Tata Sons cleared the appointment of Noel Tata and three others as directors at the company’s 107th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of two other directors, Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agarwal, on the board.

Noel Tata's career in Tata Group

Noel Tata has been associated with the Tata group for over 40 years. Last year, after the demise of Ratan Tata, his half-brother, Noel Tata, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director. Noel also heads several companies in the group, such as Trent, Tata International, Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation.

He is a significant bridge between the Tata Group and the Shapoorji Pallonji group, the single largest minority stakeholder in Tata Sons. His presence on the Tata Sons board is expected to aid in easing the dialogue between the two groups.

Noel Tata's background

Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD. He is the son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata. Noel Tata is married to Aloo Tata, and they have three children - Leah, Maya and Neville.

READ | Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...