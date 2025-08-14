Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

Watch: Pakistan batter loses cool, abuses teammate after horrific run-out against Bangladesh

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share on August 15

Mrunal Thakur issues apology to Bipasha Basu for body shaming her: 'My intent was...'

Not Yashasvi Jaiswal or Abhishek Sharma! Ravi Shastri names THIS player as 'rising star of Indian cricket'

Kwala and NCERT Sign MoU to Bring Immersive Learning to Students

Independence Day 2025: President Murmu hails Operation Sindoor in I-Day eve address, calls it ‘historic example in...'

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders a

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share on August 15

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024. Later, he was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 10:15 PM IST

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

TRENDING NOW

Noel Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, has now become a director of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the unlisted holding company of the USD 150 billion Tata group. The development comes after shareholders of Tata Sons cleared the appointment of Noel Tata and three others as directors at the company’s 107th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of two other directors, Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agarwal, on the board.

Noel Tata's career in Tata Group

Noel Tata has been associated with the Tata group for over 40 years. Last year, after the demise of Ratan Tata, his half-brother, Noel Tata, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director. Noel also heads several companies in the group, such as Trent, Tata International, Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation. 

He is a significant bridge between the Tata Group and the Shapoorji Pallonji group, the single largest minority stakeholder in Tata Sons. His presence on the Tata Sons board is expected to aid in easing the dialogue between the two groups.

Noel Tata's background

Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD. He is the son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata. Noel Tata is married to Aloo Tata, and they have three children - Leah, Maya and Neville.

READ | Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bihar electoral roll by...'
SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bih
Major boost for 'Make in India': Govt approves 4 new semiconductor projects, chip plants to be set up in THESE states, details here
Major boost for 'Make in India': Govt approves 4 new semiconductor projects, chi
Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare', says 'actors were wasted': 'Why do you want to twist Tuslidas, Valmiki's Ramayana?' Exclusive
Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare': 'Why do you want to twist Ramayana'
Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote', vows to...
Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold One Man, One Vote
King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film in...
King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE