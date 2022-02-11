No truth in rumours of all-cash deal between Adani and Zee Media

The Zee Media Group had denied the rumours of any all-cash acquisition deal between Gautam Adani and Dr Subhash Chandra. The group has clarified its stance in absolute terms and cited a possible malintent behind the rumours.

In the greater interest of the public and the minority stakeholders, the Zee Media Group reiterated that no such agreement has been made.

The group said that any rumours about the selling or negotiations regarding the selling is totally false. Zee Media Group has requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take cognizance on the matter and investigate those who are spreading such false rumours.

The group has earlier stated too that there were no truth in the rumours related to the selling of the company.

A spokesperson on behalf of the group said, "We have demanded an inquiry from the market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against those spreading such rumours. Zee Media had earlier also denied these reports. Despite this, still some bookies are spreading such rumours. Let us tell you, recently the promoters have increased their stake in the company. Promoters have increased their stake through share warrants."