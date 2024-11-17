The electric vehicles include taxis, private cars, electric three-seater auto-rickshaws, and electric light goods carriers including three-wheeled goods vehicles.

Telangana government has announced providing 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles (EV) purchased and registered in the state for the initial period of two years up to December 31, 2026.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said under the Government Order (GO) 41, the new EV policy will come into place from Monday (November 18). This is aimed at making Hyderabad pollution-free, he said.

The government decided to provide 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles such as taxis, private cars, electric three-seater auto-rickshaws, electric light goods carriers including three-wheeled goods vehicles, electric tractors and electric buses, according to the GO.

In respect of electric buses, the exemption will apply for entire life of the electric vehicles operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation only, and the buses owned by any industry for the purpose of transporting their own employees exclusively and that are not used for commercial purposes, purchased and registered in Telangana for the initial period of two years up December 31, 2026, irrespective of the number of vehicles registered, it said.

