No more 'tip to get cab faster'? Government bans pre-ride tips on Uber, Ola and other cab apps; details here

Govt bans pre-ride tip prompts on Uber, Ola and other cab apps. Tipping is allowed only after the ride, and full amount must go to the driver.

It will now be easier to book a taxi. Uber, Ola, and other ride-hailing services have been instructed by the government to cease requesting gratuities from customers before a ride. Many apps have, up to now, displayed prompts like 'Advance Tip' and 'Tip to get your cab faster' when making reservations. According to the Centre, this behaviour was deceptive and will be stopped right away.

No more 'Tip to get your cab faster'

Pre-ride tipping prompts have been ordered to be removed from all motor vehicle aggregators' apps by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The action comes after it was reported that when booking, platforms displayed messages like 'Advance Tip,' 'Choose an Add-on' and 'Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation.'

According to the authorities, passengers cannot be forced to pay more in order to get a cab more quickly or to convince a driver to take them. These prompts created the idea that tip payment before the journey would affect waiting time, driver allocation, booking speed, and driver acceptance. Apps are prohibited from displaying any tip prompt, message, add-on, or payment choice prior to a ride if it implies that paying more will enhance availability or service, according to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. In order to comply with the 2025 requirements, aggregators have been requested to assess their digital platforms and apps and make any necessary modifications right away.

Can you still tip drivers? Yes

Tipping is not prohibited by the government. Drivers can still receive tips from passengers, but only after the ride is over. The gratuity option may only be displayed after the ride, following Clause 14.15 of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. The driver must receive the entire sum. Aggregators are unable to profit from it in any way. The law is straightforward: you can give the driver a gift after the journey if you'd like, but you can't be pressured to pay in advance to receive a ride more quickly.

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Why the action now

Complaints regarding pre-ride tip messages prompted the directive. Ride-hailing services were previously instructed to cease the practice by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.According to the authorities, tipping must continue to be optional and cannot be connected to a taxi's availability, acceptance, or quality. Passengers will have one fewer choice when making a reservation. Only after your trip is over will you be able to see the tip choice.