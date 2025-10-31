'No employee is allowed to...': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shares longstanding principle his company follows

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise

Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 7% to Rs3,293 crore on robust exports

Kerala government announces hike in DA for teaching staff under UGC, AICTE; how much has increased? check details

'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

BIG gift for teachers, pensioners in this state, DA and DR hiked by...; check details here

Viral video: Delhi makeup artist turns into Annabelle, brings horror movie to life in city streets, WATCH

Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

'No employee is allowed to...': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shares longstanding principle his company follows

Vembu, aged around 57 years, is a cofounder of Zoho Corporation and a recipient of the Padma Shri -- the fourth-highest civilian award in India. He is a billionaire and among the richest people in India.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

'No employee is allowed to...': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shares longstanding principle his company follows
Sridhar Vembu had cofounded Zoho in 1996.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Tech company Zoho's cofounder Sridhar Vembu has shared a longstanding principle that his company has been following. Vembu said no employee is allowed to praise the company leadership, including himself, in public. "We remind people of this rule periodically and it has become a core part of our culture," Vembu said. In a post on X, Vembu also talked about a "spiritual principle" that he follows in his personal life and about an "ultimate gift" that we have been bestowed upon.

In his X post on Thursday, Vembu wrote: "The spiritual principle I have tried to follow in life is to let neither praise nor abuse get to me. I don't read or watch videos about me. I am not that important to me and do not want to carry the burden of being important." He added: "I think of being alive and conscious, drawing breath, as the ultimate gift bestowed by the creator and remind myself to be thankful for that gift. Satchitananda (a Sanskrit word meaning existence, consciousness, and bliss)."

Vembu, however, added that he does read critical feedback "of our products or the company," stressing: "They are important." He further stated: "I remind myself and our employees to be thankful for the fact that we even receive that feedback, because the natural or default state for any product or idea is to be completely ignored. The fact that people take the time to tell us is a gift we must be thankful for."

Vembu, aged around 57 years, is a cofounder of Zoho Corporation and a recipient of the Padma Shri -- the fourth-highest civilian award in India. He is among the richest people in India and has a net worth of USD 6 billion, according to Forbes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi
Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest
SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise
DOGE Slumps: Investors Pivot to Utility Altcoin Remittix (RTX)
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netiz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE