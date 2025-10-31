'No employee is allowed to...': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shares longstanding principle his company follows

Vembu, aged around 57 years, is a cofounder of Zoho Corporation and a recipient of the Padma Shri -- the fourth-highest civilian award in India. He is a billionaire and among the richest people in India.

Tech company Zoho's cofounder Sridhar Vembu has shared a longstanding principle that his company has been following. Vembu said no employee is allowed to praise the company leadership, including himself, in public. "We remind people of this rule periodically and it has become a core part of our culture," Vembu said. In a post on X, Vembu also talked about a "spiritual principle" that he follows in his personal life and about an "ultimate gift" that we have been bestowed upon.

In his X post on Thursday, Vembu wrote: "The spiritual principle I have tried to follow in life is to let neither praise nor abuse get to me. I don't read or watch videos about me. I am not that important to me and do not want to carry the burden of being important." He added: "I think of being alive and conscious, drawing breath, as the ultimate gift bestowed by the creator and remind myself to be thankful for that gift. Satchitananda (a Sanskrit word meaning existence, consciousness, and bliss)."

Vembu, however, added that he does read critical feedback "of our products or the company," stressing: "They are important." He further stated: "I remind myself and our employees to be thankful for the fact that we even receive that feedback, because the natural or default state for any product or idea is to be completely ignored. The fact that people take the time to tell us is a gift we must be thankful for."

Vembu, aged around 57 years, is a cofounder of Zoho Corporation and a recipient of the Padma Shri -- the fourth-highest civilian award in India. He is among the richest people in India and has a net worth of USD 6 billion, according to Forbes.