No Dhanteras relief for common man as petrol price hiked again - Check rates in your city

The petrol and diesel prices continue to rise for the seventh straight day in all the four metropolitan cities across the country, on the occasion of Dhanteras 2021. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, the fuel prices across these cities have been hiked by around 35 paise on average.

The petrol price in Delhi has reached a record high, while the diesel price in the national capital remains the same for today. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 110.04 per litre while the price of diesel remains steady at Rs 98.42 per litre today.

The fuel prices in Mumbai are one of the highest across the entire country, with petrol costing around Rs 115.85 per litre and diesel prices touching Rs 106.62 per litre. The fuel prices in Kolkata and Chennai have also increased significantly as compared to yesterday.

Petrol prices

Delhi- Rs 110.04

Mumbai- Rs 115.85

Chennai- Rs 106.66

Kolkata- Rs 110.49

Diesel prices

Delhi- Rs 98.42

Mumbai- Rs 106.62

Chennai- Rs 102.59

Kolkata- Rs 101.56

The fuel prices in IT hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad have also reached an all-time high, with the petrol prices expected to touch cross the Rs 115 mark in a few days. The price of petrol in Delhi has also increased significantly, and currently causes more than jet fuel, which is priced at around Rs 79 per litre.