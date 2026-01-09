FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

TCS has tightened its work-from-office policy, putting final anniversary appraisals on hold for employees who failed to meet attendance norms in earlier quarters. The move links physical office presence directly to performance reviews and banding, reinforcing the company’s five-day office mandate.

Jan 09, 2026

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has stepped up enforcement of its work-from-office (WFO) policy, with several employees now facing a pause in their final anniversary appraisals due to earlier attendance shortfalls. The move underlines the company’s firm push toward full-time office presence, setting it apart from many IT peers that continue to follow hybrid work models.

    Appraisals Put on Hold Over Attendance Gaps

    According to information accessed by The Times of India, employees who failed to meet mandatory office attendance norms during certain quarters of the current financial year have seen their appraisal outcomes withheld. While the performance review process may have been completed at the departmental level, corporate approval has reportedly been stalled, effectively freezing the appraisal cycle for now. TCS has not issued an official response on the development so far.

    Anniversary Appraisal Process Explained

    At TCS, final anniversary appraisals are part of a structured annual process linked to an employee’s work anniversary. Freshers typically receive confirmation emails once they complete a year, with appraisal details reflected on the internal HR platform, Ultimatix. Lateral hires, however, have been excluded from anniversary appraisals since 2022, making the current action primarily relevant for fresher cohorts.

    In at least one internal communication referenced in reports, employees were informed that, despite the completion of their appraisal exercise, it could not be processed due to WFO non-compliance up to the second quarter of FY26 (July–September 2025). The message also carried a cautionary note; continued non-adherence in subsequent quarters could result in employees being left out of the FY26 performance banding cycle entirely.

    Attendance Becomes a Key Performance Gatekeeper

    Under normal conditions, the appraisal process involves goal-setting by reporting managers, alignment discussions with employees, and performance evaluation across the year, culminating in band allocation. With the latest enforcement, office attendance has effectively become a prerequisite for this entire system, influencing not just appraisals but also variable pay.

    Strict Five-Day Office Mandate

    TCS has been explicit about its expectations, requiring employees to work from the office five days a week. This makes it one of the few major IT firms to mandate full-time physical presence, while many competitors continue with two- or three-day office schedules.

    To manage exceptions, the company revised its WFO framework last year. Employees can claim up to six personal emergency days per quarter, with no rollover. Provisions also exist for operational issues such as space limitations and network problems. However, TCS has shut the door on bulk attendance corrections or backend adjustments, signalling zero tolerance for policy loopholes.

    The latest move reinforces TCS’s message: office attendance is no longer optional; it directly impacts career progression.

