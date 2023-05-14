Meet Nitish Mittersain, video gamer with Rs 5000 crore firm who started coding at 7, backed by woman with Rs 46000 crore

Nazara technologies: He did his graduation from the University of Mumbai. (File)

Nitish Mittersain, the founder and managing director of Nazara Technologies, turned his passion into a profession. As a child, he loved playing video games. At a tender age of 7, he started to code games. Now, he runs India's only listed gaming company whose revenue crossed Rs 1000 crore last year. The company's valuation was over Rs 5000 crore in 2021. The current valuation isn't well known.

The company was started in 1999 as a casual games portal. Now the firm offers interactive gaming, e-sports and gamified learning platforms. His family ran a textile business. They ran a cotton mill. He started playing video games when his father bought ZX Spectrum when was only six years old. He started coding games when he was 7. When he became a senior in school, he entered the magical world of the internet, transforming his life. After college, he was planning to go abroad for his MBA. However, life took a u-turn when he opened Nazara.

His company brought an IPO in 2021. When the company was launched, gaming was a nascent industry. In 2004, the company started focusing on mobile gaming By 2007-08, the company had become profitable. This was because many telecom companies invested in India and even in the gaming sector.

After 2015, the company started acquiring several gaming applications.

He is the promoter of the company.

Among the company's best offerings are World Cricket Championship (WCC), CarromClash, Kiddopia, Nodwin, PublishMe and Sportskeeda. They also have apps like OpenPlay, Halaplay and Qunami.

He is still a video gamer. He practises Krav Maga and is a sax player.

In the financial year 2022-23, the company's revenue was Rs 1091 crore. Last year, they earned Rs 621 crore. Their consolidated profit was Rs 61.4 crore.

The company was backed by the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Now, his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, owns equity in the company. Her net worth is over Rs 46,000 crore.