Nithin Kamath once ordered 'cops' to raid Zerodha office, employees were left stunned as...

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBusiness

Business

Nithin Kamath once ordered 'cops' to raid Zerodha office, employees were left stunned as...

The founder of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, once pulled a practical joke on his staff by sending fictitious police officers to search the company's headquarters. The video goes viral on YouTube.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath talks about the time when he played a joke that nearly brought the entire office to tears while discussing the platform's content bullishness on the ‘OnePlus Open Conversations’, hosted by CEO and founder of Avalon Lab- Varun Mayya. Kamath accused the founders of Zerodha, Nithin (himself) and Nikhil, of forgeries by sending fake police officials to raid their office. 

He said, "I ran a prank in the office. I got these Kannada actors to raid our office as cops. We captured this whole thing…I knew back then that this was the place to be. I had these random ideas…no one would have ever thought that a stock broker would run a prank video of cops raiding saying that ‘your founder is a cheat and has run away’...I mean the reaction in that video was just crazy… I mean half our office was crying that day.”

Kamath posted the video on April 1, 2019, on the microblogging platform 'X' and wrote, "5 years back, when we were much smaller, a lot lesser issues to deal with and hence testosterone was still at play, had carefully executed this mega prank at our office. :) Happy fools day."

The incident took place in 2014 when Zerodha was a much smaller company than today. 

One of the employees who was present in the prank commented on the video, “It's nice to sit back and laugh at this now. I wasn't laughing when it was happening.”

By the time the video ended, half of the employees were inconsolable and several were crying. However, Nithin Kamath makes an appearance after everyone is ushered into a small room. The Zerodha CEO enters the room and exclaims, "Surprise," realizing that his staff have been pranked. Nine years ago, someone posted a video of the joke on YouTube, and it has since received 1.8 million views.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Astronomers try to solve puzzle around free-floating Jupiter-sized ‘planets’

Hit-and-run law: Around 2000 petrol pumps run dry amid nationwide protests by truckers

Meet man who worked in London, now leads Rs 380000 crore company in India as...

Orry shows middle finger to Palak Tiwari in alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, she mentions Sara Ali Khan when...

Centre declares gangster Goldy Brar as terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE