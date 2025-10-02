NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?
USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'
Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options
Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'
Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'
UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy
Abhishek Sharma celebrates sister Komal Sharma's wedding festivities, dances to Bhangra beats with Yuvraj Singh | WATCH
BUSINESS
Approximately 2,500 employees in Pune resigned from their jobs in the largest IT firm of India, Tata Consultancy Services, wrote the IT employees' body NITES in a letter to Maharashtra CM. TCS had announced to lay off around 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees globally in June this year.
Approximately 2,500 employees in Pune resigned from their jobs in the largest IT firm of India, Tata Consultancy Services, wrote the IT employees' body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Responding to the incident, TCS said that only a few employees have been affected by their latest initiative that aims to upskill and provide role alignment.
In the letter to the state’s CM, NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja requested appropriate intervention to safeguard the interests of the employees who had to leave the company. Saluja said based on NITES representation, the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Maharashtra labour secretary to take necessary action in the matter.
“Sadly, despite this directive, the ground reality has become even more distressing. In Pune alone, nearly 2,500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks,” NITES said.
On being asked about this, TCS said, “The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances.”
In June, TCS had announced to lay off around 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce in 2025, and a majority of them belong to middle and senior levels. NITES emphasised that those who were laid off were not just employees; they were mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra.
“Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards ageing parents. For them, finding alternative employment in today’s competitive market is almost impossible,” NITES said.