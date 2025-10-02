Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'

Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy

Abhishek Sharma celebrates sister Komal Sharma's wedding festivities, dances to Bhangra beats with Yuvraj Singh | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s p

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim

Approximately 2,500 employees in Pune resigned from their jobs in the largest IT firm of India, Tata Consultancy Services, wrote the IT employees' body NITES in a letter to Maharashtra CM. TCS had announced to lay off around 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees globally in June this year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 12:33 AM IST

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
NITES alleged TCS forced over 2,500 employees to resign
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Approximately 2,500 employees in Pune resigned from their jobs in the largest IT firm of India, Tata Consultancy Services, wrote the IT employees' body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Responding to the incident, TCS said that only a few employees have been affected by their latest initiative that aims to upskill and provide role alignment.

In the letter to the state’s CM, NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja requested appropriate intervention to safeguard the interests of the employees who had to leave the company. Saluja said based on NITES representation, the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Maharashtra labour secretary to take necessary action in the matter.

“Sadly, despite this directive, the ground reality has become even more distressing. In Pune alone, nearly 2,500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks,” NITES said.

On being asked about this, TCS said, “The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances.”

In June, TCS had announced to lay off around 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce in 2025, and a majority of them belong to middle and senior levels. NITES emphasised that those who were laid off were not just employees; they were mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra.

“Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards ageing parents. For them, finding alternative employment in today’s competitive market is almost impossible,” NITES said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., household cooking gas rates...
Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'
Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree doesn't 'deserve' to win Rise and Fall
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predict
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, 
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE