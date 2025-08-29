Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

From a 2000-bed, state-of-the-art medical city to developing a promenade and coastal road garden, which will serve as a green lung for the Maximum City, Nita Ambani outlined some ambitious plans for Mumbai

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025
File photo
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has announced an ambitious new healthcare initiative in the heart of Mumbai. The state-of-the-art, 2,000-bed medical city is designed to be much more than just a hospital. 

Speaking at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani said, “In the heart of Mumbai, a 2,000-bed medical city is being set up — not just another hospital, but one with AI-powered diagnostics and cutting-edge medical technology.”

Reliance Foundation said, “For fellow Mumbaikars, Nita Ambani, Founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, shared some very interesting developments of taking people back to Nature. Mrs. Ambani said Reliance Foundation has taken up the responsibility of developing a promenade and coastal road garden — the green lung spread over 130 acres.”

Nita Ambani started by reminding everyone of the Reliance Foundation’s core belief: Respect for Life. She shared that in the past ten years, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has treated 3.3 million patients and is considered one of India’s top multi-specialty hospitals. Building on this success, she announced the launch of “Jeevan,” a new wing focused on chemotherapy and immunotherapy, with a special focus on advanced cancer treatment for children.

The new medical city will also include a cutting-edge medical college, designed to train the next generation of doctors who will serve India and beyond. Nita Ambani emphasised that the goal isn’t just to increase capacity, but to ensure world-class healthcare is affordable and accessible to every Indian.

