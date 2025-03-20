Nita Ambani further shared how, after the birth of their children, both she and Mukesh Ambani were "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?"

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, one of India's richest people in India and the world, need no introduction, and neither do their three children - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Out of the Ambani family's three children, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are twins who were born to the couple in October 1991. But, are you aware of how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Akash and Isha got their names? Nita Ambani, in an interview from 2009, once spoke about the birth of her twin children with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani made a startling but heartwarming revelation that it was her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who named their twins.

Nita Ambani was quoted as saying, "I was in the US and he (Mukesh) had returned to India. But on landing, he got a call asking him to get back to the States. So, he, mummy (Kokilaben), and Dr Firoza got on the flight — which is where the pilot announced the news of the arrival of the children — a boy and a girl. All of them were so excited."

Nita Ambani further shared how, after the birth of their children, both she and Mukesh Ambani were "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?"

The First Ladies show then quoted Nita Ambani as saying, "Mukesh was flying over the mountains when he got the news that we had a baby girl — so, she was named Isha — which means Goddess of the mountains. And because they were in the sky — Akash."

After welcoming Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcomed their third child in 1995 - Anant Ambani.

READ | Meet actress who made flop Bollywood debut, became superstar with a Salman Khan film, is now four times richer than her husband, she is..