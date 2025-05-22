The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Weekend in New York City will take over Lincoln Center with three days of dance, music, fashion, and more.

Nita Ambani, wife of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is set to bring the first edition of the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend' to New York City, a landmark celebration of India's rich heritage. From September 12-14, 2025, this immersive weekend will showcase the best of India in music, theatre, fashion, cuisine, and traditions on a global stage.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Weekend in New York City will take over Lincoln Center with three days of dance, music, fashion, and more. "We want to look at how we can place Indian arts and artists at the front and center of the world’s creative imagination, and there’s no better place than Lincoln Center," the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, said.

Nita Ambani, in her childhood, couldn’t find a theatre her family could afford, and performed her solo debut as a Bharatnatyam dancer in a temple instead. "That was the time that the seeds of doing something for art and artisans took shape,” she recalled. Years later, she opened Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in 2023.

Now, speaking on the occasion, she said, "At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world's most iconic stages - Lincoln Centre. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world."

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome) - featuring the 'Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra', spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a 'Great Indian Bazaar'. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences, a statement said.

