Nita Ambani's first salary as teacher was Rs 800, her income as director Mukesh Ambani's Reliance was Rs...

Nita Ambani is the wife of Asia's richest man, Indian billionaire entrepreneur, Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of Ra 9.6 lakh crore. Nita Ambani has always been an active part of their family business. She has taken many endeavours under her wing.

As a girl, Nita Ambani always dreamt of becoming a Bharatnatyam dancer. But life had another plan for her. She got married to the son of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Even after marriage, she refused to be a shadow to her husband's huge empire and took up a job. She started working as a teacher at the Sunflower Nursery in Mumbai. At that time, she was paid a mere Rs 800 salary.

During an interview, Nita told Simi Gerewal that people used to laugh at her for working in a school while her in-laws were among the wealthiest in the country. But, Nita did not let those talks affect her because her job as a teacher teacher gave her immense satisfaction.

In 2014, Nita Ambani was appointed to the Reliance's Board of Directors. During this time, Nita Ambani was paid a sitting fee of Rs 6 lakh and a profit-based commission of Rs 2 crore, as per Reliance Industries’ Annual Report 2022-2023.

