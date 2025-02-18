Nita Ambani shared a personal and emotional account of Anant’s lifelong struggle with obesity, as she delivered a poignant speech at the Harvard India Conference 2025.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, has three children: Akash, Anant, and Isha with her husband Mukesh Ambani. Her younger son Anant has struggled with obesity and health issues, which has led to him being targeted by trolls and memes that body-shame him. Despite this, Anant has found happiness with his wife Radhika Merchant, and the couple recently participated in the Maha Kumbh festivities along with other Ambani family members.

Recently, Nita Ambani shared a personal and emotional account of Anant’s lifelong struggle with obesity, as she delivered a poignant speech at the Harvard India Conference 2025. She highlighted his remarkable determination, unwavering faith, and resilience in the face of health challenges, inspiring the audience with his courageous journey.

Nita said that Anant has maintained a remarkably positive outlook despite the challenges he has encountered. "Anant is my youngest child, and he's very, very religious and deeply rooted in spirituality. He has fought obesity throughout his life and yet been so positive. And there he meets his life partner, Radhika. You just have to see them together; they are magic," she said.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married on July 12 last year in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which was attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent religious leaders.

Meanwhile, Nita had also revealed a touching moment with her 90-year-old mother. Her mother had become emotional, calling Nita's daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, to express her pride that Nita was invited to speak at Harvard, a dream she couldn't fulfill in her youth due to financial constraints. Nita was visibly moved as she shared this story, thanking everyone for making her mother's day.