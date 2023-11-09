Headlines

Business

Business

Nita Ambani inaugurates Reliance Retail's first standalone 'Swadesh' store in Hyderabad, says, 'ode to India's artisans'


Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Wednesday inaugurated the first ‘Swadesh' store by Reliance Retail here.

Speaking at the launch of the first standalone Swadesh store Nita Ambani said, “Swadesh is an ode to India's traditional arts and artisans. It's our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country's age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of ‘Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen”. 

“Through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve. That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally too, in the US and Europe,” she said, according to a release. 

The first Swadesh store in Jubilee Hills in the city, spread across 20,000 sq ft, will house an eclectic collection of carefully curated products made entirely by hand by India's skilled and talented artisans using long-forgotten techniques and local materials, it said.

The release further said that the initiative "born out of Reliance Foundation's long-standing commitment to promoting traditional artists and artisans and Nita Ambani's vision of creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience", Swadesh aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally.

Reliance Retail's Swadesh stores will not only present India to the world through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions but will also open up sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and crafts persons to ensure that their work continues to be treasured in a world that is evolving rapidly, it said. 

In addition, as a part of the Swadesh initiative, 18 Reliance Foundation Artisan Initiative for Skill Enhancement (RAISE) centres are in the process of being set up across India to ensure reach at the grassroots level and to contribute to sustaining regional artisan communities and art forms. This is expected to enable sourcing of products made using 600 craft forms, the release added.

