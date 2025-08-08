Twitter
BUSINESS

Nita Ambani's children Akash, Isha Ambani, and Anant's earnings from Reliance in FY25 REVEALED, Mukesh Ambani took home...

How much did Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani earn from Reliance in FY25? Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's three children, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, received equal compensation from Reliance in FY25. All three Ambani siblings took home Rs 2.31 crore each.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

Nita Ambani's children Akash, Isha Ambani, and Anant's earnings from Reliance in FY25 REVEALED, Mukesh Ambani took home...

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on Thursday, released its AGM report. As per the official BSE filing, Reliance Industries revealed how much Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, received as compensation for the financial year ended 2024-25. The AGM report, in great detail, revealed how much each non-executive and full-time director earned in FY25, including  Ambani family members Anant, Isha, Akash, and Mukesh Ambani himself.

How much did Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani earn from Reliance in FY25?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's three children, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, received equal compensation from Reliance in FY25. All three Ambani siblings took home Rs 2.31 crore each, including the sitting fee and commission, as part of the total remuneration.

How much did Mukesh Ambani earn from Reliance in FY 25?

Mukesh Ambani, the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, for the fifth consecutive year, received zero salary. 

How much will Anant Ambani earn from Reliance this year? 

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who was appointed as one of Reliance Industries' full-time directors earlier this year, will earn between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore, including all salary, perquisites, and allowances, as per a report in Mint. Reliance informed BSE through a filing, "Salary, Perquisites and Allowances shall be in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore per annum. Annual increments shall be as determined by the HRNR Committee."

In addition to the yearly salary, Reliance will also provide Anant Ambani with house rent allowance, gas, electricity, and water, among other provisions. 

Official data suggests that Anant Ambani will also obtain an additional payment based on the net profits, expense reimbursements, and security and medical reimbursement from Reliance.

READ | How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed

