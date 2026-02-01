FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2026: Will she break traditions as before?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. During her tenure as the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has broken some traditions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 09:15 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2026: Will she break traditions as before?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament that started from January 28. 

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am where Sitharaman will first present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the upcoming financial year, two other fiscal statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, namely, the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.  

She will also introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, that gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government. 

As she presents her ninth consecutive budget today, let us look at times when she broke away from the traditions and set records. Part of the Modi government since 2014, Nirmala Sitharaman, from defence to budget, has been consistent in executing policies reflecting PM Modi’s vision for modern and technology-driven governance while laying emphasis on reform, technology adoption, and institutional change. 

Keeping up with Modi’s tradition of change and adoption, at various times during her budget presentation she broke away from traditions to set records.  

2019: From briefcase to Indian style bahi-khata 

In her first Union Budget in 2019, FM Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the leather briefcase, which had been in use since independence for carrying Budget documents, with a more traditional ‘bahi-khata’ wrapped in a red cloth. Budget 2026 will keep intact the tradition of PM Modi’s government as Sitharaman will continue to keep it in paperless form.  

2021: Technology wrapped in tradition 

In 2021, she adopted digital technology but maintained the ‘bahi-khata’ tradition. The same year she shifted from paper documents to a digital tablet to carry and present Budget documents and transformed the way Indian Budgets are presented. To continue the this tradition, she started carrying the tablet encased in a bahi-khata-style pouch.  

Record consecutive budget presentation 

Nirmala Sitharaman has already become the longest-serving Budget presenter (2019-2026) as she will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today. In this regard, she has surpassed predecessors’ tenures including Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal within Modi government. 

The usual budget speeches have continued till 90 or 120 minutes, though there have been times when this was exceeded or fallen short of. Sitharaman’s 2025 speech ran for 1 hour and 14 minutes and she surpassed it in 2020 speaking for around 162 minutes and concluded without the final two pages, making it India’s longest Budget speech.  

2026: Changes in the way budget speeches are presented 

In this year’s budget, Sitharaman will use the latter part (called Part B) of her speech to outline India’s economic vision and reform agenda. In past Union Budgets, the vision was delivered in Part A, while Part B was restricted to tax proposals and policy announcements which usually remains brief. While Part A is kept for narrative where FMs review the state of the economy and lay out broad policy direction.  

