FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha - Key points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha. The Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in Gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the Houses.
The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and it provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2021-22.
The government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA adding in a statement that he has assumed charge. He replaced KV Subramanian whose three-year term ended in December.
GDP growth expected to be 8-8.5% in FY23
Government will increase capital expenditure
Real GDP growth likely to be 9.2% in FY22
Industrial growth expected at 11.8% in FY22
FY22 Agriculture Sector growth possible at 3.9%
Improvements in supply chain will support growth
There will be challenges in FY23 on the macro economy front.