FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha - Key points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha. The Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in Gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the Houses.

The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and it provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2021-22.

The government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA adding in a statement that he has assumed charge. He replaced KV Subramanian whose three-year term ended in December.

Key points at a glance

GDP growth expected to be 8-8.5% in FY23

Government will increase capital expenditure

Real GDP growth likely to be 9.2% in FY22

Industrial growth expected at 11.8% in FY22

FY22 Agriculture Sector growth possible at 3.9%

Improvements in supply chain will support growth

There will be challenges in FY23 on the macro economy front.